Loeb Partners Has Lowered Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Holding by $3.41 Million; Market Value Declined; Burlington Stores (BURL) Stake Has Boosted by Ithaka Group Llc

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 50,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 127,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97M, up from 77,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $176.79. About 1.12 million shares traded or 17.89% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 50,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 160 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11,000, down from 50,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 1.27M shares traded or 30.34% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,961 shares to 98,477 shares, valued at $16.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,520 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Capital Public Limited Com invested in 2.7% or 606,886 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 33,964 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 3,945 shares. Bridgeway holds 0.48% or 246,920 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 410,890 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 42,858 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 15,229 shares. Junto Capital Mngmt LP reported 2.19% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 300 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership accumulated 160,576 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nicholas Invest Prtn Limited Partnership accumulated 30,321 shares or 0.42% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust owns 1,155 shares. 12,567 are owned by Utah Retirement System. Regions Fin holds 2,829 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.37 million activity. The insider Katz Marc sold 7,500 shares worth $1.30 million. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Hand Fred sold $713,906.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 47,846 shares. Alps Inc reported 9,753 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc Inc holds 104 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 40,873 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 0% stake. 32 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.05% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 2.21 million shares. Cbre Clarion Limited Co owns 1.71% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 1.55M shares. Ci Invs reported 8,630 shares. 4,231 were accumulated by Bluecrest Cap Limited. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 5,717 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parkside National Bank And Trust holds 132 shares. 179,376 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Conning reported 4,896 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 3,000 shares.

