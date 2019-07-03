Loeb Partners Has Lowered By $4.07 Billion Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Raised By $328,833 Its Cadiz (CDZI) Stake

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 99.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 50,328 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Loeb Partners Corporation holds 150 shares with $12.12M value, down from 50,478 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $323.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Cadiz Inc (CDZI) stake by 4.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired 36,537 shares as Cadiz Inc (CDZI)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 847,585 shares with $8.21M value, up from 811,048 last quarter. Cadiz Inc now has $335.50 million valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 71,233 shares traded. Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) has declined 16.80% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 19/04/2018 – Standard Lithium Completes Successful Gravity Geophysical Survey at Cadiz Dry Lake, California Lithium Project; 14/05/2018 – Sunworks Appoints Stanley Speer, Financial Expert, to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: New Study Shows Extent of Damage Cadiz Project Would Cause; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS ENGAGED IN, & EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN, DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF CADIZ INC’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Leading California Business Associations Join Cadiz Water Project Support List; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz Inc. Board of Directors to Add Representatives From Water Asset Management; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cadiz Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDZI); 03/04/2018 – LNG TANKER CADIZ KNUTSEN DUE IN U.K.’S GRAIN APRIL 8: SHIP DATA; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz to Add Two New Members to Bd of Directors Designated by WAM; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ExxonMobil Making a Strategic Mistake? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Doubled Down On Exxon Mobil Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.50 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Mngmt reported 14,490 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 3.89 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 11,558 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance accumulated 17,126 shares. Valicenti Advisory Inc invested 1.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,182 shares. Illinois-based Dearborn Prtn Llc has invested 1.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barton Investment Mngmt stated it has 31,279 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 865,684 shares stake. Eqis Cap Mgmt invested in 12,644 shares. Pennsylvania accumulated 1,515 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Ltd Company owns 2.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 245,085 shares. 37,334 are owned by Agf Invs America. Osborne Ltd Co accumulated 0.64% or 40,373 shares. Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 6,111 shares.

More notable recent Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cadiz Inc. Announces New Hemp Crop Research at Cadiz Valley Ranch Agricultural Operation – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cadiz Inc. Announces Nomination of Two New Independent Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “California Senate Bill 120 Defeated Nasdaq:CDZI – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fenner Valley Water Authority and Cadiz Inc. Establish $5 Million Fund for Water Quality Investments in Disadvantaged Communities – GlobeNewswire” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Conduent, Healthcare Trust of America, Cadiz, Enterprise Financial Services, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, and Energy Transfer Partners â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 25,000 shares to 75,000 valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 27,159 shares and now owns 17,647 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was reduced too.