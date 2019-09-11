Loeb Partners Has Lifted Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $24.30 Million; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Facebook (FB)

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39 million, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 16.12 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 78.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,193 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 4,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 15.46M shares traded or 0.27% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the we; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 23/03/2018 – The outrage over Facebook data leak is sending regulators ‘a dangerous message,’ says @BradleyTusk; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to appear at European Parliament -speaker; 14/03/2018 – Facebook is talking with news outlets about creating daily videos for Facebook Watch; 30/04/2018 – Jan Koum said in a Facebook post on Monday that it was time to “move on.”; 21/03/2018 – The Quint: Breaking his silence on the Cambridge Analytica situation, Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook doesn’t deserve to; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNTS OF DATA BEFORE 2014 CHANGES; 26/03/2018 – Cramer says China-U.S. trade, Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview, short-sellers and Facebook’s data scandal all contributed to the recovery; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry sues Facebook, WhatsApp, lnstagram over patent infringement

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10M and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 566 shares to 500 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,093 shares to 117,571 shares, valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 44,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,629 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE).