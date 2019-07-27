Loeb Partners Has Lifted Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Holding; Cortland Associates Increases Position in Centene (CNC)

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.54 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.84M, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $143.46. About 800,542 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10M and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 25 shares to 25 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 54,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 MARCUS JOEL S sold $1.30M worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 10,000 shares. CIRUZZI VINCENT had sold 6,621 shares worth $874,435 on Friday, February 8. 5,000 shares were sold by Cunningham John H, worth $661,300. RICHARDSON JAMES H had sold 5,000 shares worth $660,150.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Blue Financial Cap Inc reported 0.14% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 1,774 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd has 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Amp Capital Investors reported 0.68% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Lpl Ltd Llc holds 3,621 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 11,416 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Strs Ohio reported 418,316 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 76,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 40,051 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Hahn Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Spirit Of America owns 6,950 shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9,927 shares to 491,271 shares, valued at $76.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,051 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK).