Loeb Partners Has Decreased Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Price Rose; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Cut Its Stake by $93.57 Million as Shares Rose

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 89.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 899,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 108,368 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 1.79M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 99.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 24,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22,000, down from 24,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $135.84. About 3.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS) by 51,752 shares to 56,608 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 16,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt stated it has 0.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 161,349 were reported by Cullinan Assoc. Moreover, Ls Investment Advisors has 0.78% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gfs Ltd Llc has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 7,664 are owned by Fairfield Bush And. The Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 1.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blue Fincl Incorporated has 0.8% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Roosevelt Inv Group Inc holds 0.1% or 7,445 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & owns 212,873 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited holds 1.01% or 984,826 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 1.16% or 620,475 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 69,611 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested in 14.73% or 454,091 shares. Pennsylvania invested in 13,177 shares. Moreover, Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,670 shares.

