Loeb Partners Has Decreased Nike (NKE) Position by $25.26 Million as Market Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Cut Its Position

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 5,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,555 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 22,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 750 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.16 million, down from 1,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,975 shares to 11,377 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 24,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

