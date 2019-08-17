Loeb Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Bank New York Mellon (BK) by $7.76 Million as Stock Price Declined; Holder Skytop Capital Management Has Upped Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Position

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 155,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 155,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 2.93 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 16/04/2018 – 59JS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 43AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 29/05/2018 – 93SJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – 40SI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Cap for Minority Interest in Amherst Holdings; 19/04/2018 – 77QZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 34LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 04/04/2018 – 38UU: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 1018.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 432,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 474,651 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35M, up from 42,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 2.94 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why KAR Auction Services “Plummeted” 55.5% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starboard’s Smith boosts KAR Auction, Cerner – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Auction Services 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital LP reported 13,048 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Amalgamated Bank reported 0.04% stake. 487 are owned by Webster Comml Bank N A. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 132,425 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Amp Cap Invsts Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 39,500 were reported by Paloma Prtn. Moreover, Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 0.04% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Aurora Invest Counsel owns 47,719 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 237,595 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Prelude Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs LP reported 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Sarasin Prtn Llp reported 1.67% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested in 17,129 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Gotham Asset Limited Company has 13,374 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Co holds 0.05% or 3,904 shares. Crawford Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,634 shares. Kj Harrison & has 4,400 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial invested in 0.01% or 16,144 shares. North Star Invest Corp holds 15,638 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Polar Asset Mngmt Prns Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Pictet Asset reported 474,380 shares stake. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Investec Asset Ltd holds 225,429 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). The New Jersey-based Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.18% or 43,463 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 33,941 shares.