Loeb Partners Has Decreased Agilent Technologies (A) Position; Last Week Five9, Inc. (FIVN) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Five9 has $7000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 7.78% above currents $62.63 stock price. Five9 had 3 analyst reports since August 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan upgraded Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $7000 target. See Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) latest ratings:

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased Agilent Technologies Inc (A) stake by 22.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 200 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Loeb Partners Corporation holds 700 shares with $56.27M value, down from 900 last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc now has $21.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 2.87M shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM

The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 321,527 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent.

Among 2 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent Technologies has $92 highest and $8600 lowest target. $89.33’s average target is 28.44% above currents $69.55 stock price. Agilent Technologies had 5 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sivik Global Ltd Liability owns 45,000 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. 147,894 are owned by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Cetera Ltd Llc owns 7,339 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 165,000 shares. Wade G W holds 5,557 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc accumulated 19,829 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Partner Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.52% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 5,623 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Kcm Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.08% or 15,899 shares. 5,543 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Lc. Cleararc Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 4,906 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 32,222 shares.

