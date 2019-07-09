Loeb Partners Has Cut Its Kimco Rlty (KIM) Stake by $894,600; As Jack In The Box (Call) (JACK) Valuation Declined, Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Cut Position by $7.30 Million

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 49,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 50,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 2.20 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) (JACK) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 90,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 145,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, down from 235,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 402,650 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America owns 378,323 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd holds 24,801 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,834 shares. Blume Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). 10,000 are held by American Natl Registered Inv Advisor. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Voya Mngmt Lc accumulated 186,030 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd has 150,000 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt has 26,100 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Co has 300 shares. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.06% or 335,661 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Partners Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Pnc Financial Serv Gp holds 36,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.94M for 12.94 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 376 shares. Gsa Capital Llp stated it has 10,764 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0.1% or 693,602 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 16,393 shares. Federated Pa has 5,577 shares. Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership invested in 27,977 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5,053 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 116,444 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 43,182 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tyvor Ltd Liability Co has 5.91% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.03% or 4,428 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Invesco Ltd owns 567,036 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De accumulated 0.01% or 436,082 shares.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.07M for 20.12 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 512,027 shares to 4.79M shares, valued at $138.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.