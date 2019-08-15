Loeb Partners Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Kepos Capital LP Has Lifted Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Position

Kepos Capital Lp increased Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) stake by 38.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp acquired 3,733 shares as Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ)’s stock declined 9.92%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 13,531 shares with $3.49M value, up from 9,798 last quarter. Domino’s Pizza Inc now has $9.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $232.94. About 737,131 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 2 PCT TO 81.2 MLN STG; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza; 06/03/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD JUBI.NS SAYS AGREEMENT FOR FOR OPERATING DOMINO’S PIZZA RESTAURANTS IN BANGLADESH; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L TOTAL DIV 9 PENCE/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA SAYS AS OF MARCH 25, TOTAL REMAINING AUTHORIZED AMOUNT FOR SHARE REPURCHASES WAS ABOUT $648.9 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Sales Rose Across All Its Markets; 23/04/2018 – Domino’s on Quest for Digital Dominance Using Artificial Intelligence; 08/03/2018 – British pizza chain Domino’s full-year profit rises 10.2 pct

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 99.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 50,328 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Loeb Partners Corporation holds 150 shares with $12,000 value, down from 50,478 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $284.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $67.21. About 10.16 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation)

Among 15 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Domino’s Pizza has $335 highest and $240 lowest target. $291.80’s average target is 25.27% above currents $232.94 stock price. Domino’s Pizza had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of DPZ in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of DPZ in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. Robert W. Baird maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $330 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $25700 target in Thursday, April 25 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 17. BTIG Research maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) rating on Tuesday, February 26. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $335 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6 with “Neutral”.

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) stake by 7,999 shares to 27,511 valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Etf/Usa (VNQ) stake by 227,100 shares and now owns 487,900 shares. United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MKM Bullish On Papa John’s: ‘Return To Basics’ – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: Domino’s Pizza – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Was Domino’s Q2 Fresh Or Stale? Analysts Debate – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Trucks Merit No Mention In Analysis Of Road Congestion Pricing; YRC Drivers Lose Satellite Radio – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,409 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 84 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0.13% or 56,463 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd has 118,404 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Advisor Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 944 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 19,981 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,182 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 2,409 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Chilton Investment Llc owns 238,579 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Segment Wealth Ltd accumulated 1,172 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 408,518 shares. Edgestream Limited Partnership accumulated 1.11% or 29,217 shares. 59,382 are owned by Hoplite Mngmt L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc reported 43,104 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 795,487 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Baldwin Investment Management Llc has 25,364 shares. M Kraus And holds 0.78% or 16,463 shares in its portfolio. Lipe Dalton invested in 5,520 shares. 7,425 were reported by Quadrant Cap Management Limited Co. Birmingham Management Co Incorporated Al stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gardner Russo Gardner Llc invested in 0.09% or 151,284 shares. Dean Invest Llc accumulated 127,364 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.19% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.46 million shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Camarda Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fort Washington Advisors Oh accumulated 1.32% or 1.45 million shares.