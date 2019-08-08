Loeb Partners Has Cut By $8.18 Million Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Position; Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 99.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 51,150 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Loeb Partners Corporation holds 100 shares with $16,000 value, down from 51,250 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $98.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $163.58. About 350,211 shares traded or 9.17% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.20, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 4 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 5 reduced and sold positions in Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund. The funds in our database reported: 322,881 shares, down from 381,886 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 4,894 shares traded. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $107.11 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund for 148,798 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 20,898 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in the company for 4,700 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,050 shares.