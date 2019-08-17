Loeb Partners Has Cut By $170.86 Million Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Bridgewater Associates LP Lowered By $20.71 Million Its United Rentals (URI) Stake

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 32.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 181,635 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 375,118 shares with $42.86M value, down from 556,753 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $8.33B valuation. The stock increased 3.27% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 1.55 million shares traded or 14.70% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 76.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 2,120 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Loeb Partners Corporation holds 650 shares with $52.39M value, down from 2,770 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $95.26B valuation. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62 million. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 30.89% above currents $64.43 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Capital Mngmt reported 12,317 shares. 3,745 are held by E&G Limited Partnership. James invested in 142 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab invested in 0.36% or 2.16M shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 191 shares. Pennsylvania Co holds 0.59% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 112,559 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct holds 0.22% or 16,687 shares. 45,022 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough And Com. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 142,827 shares. 23,592 are owned by Cls Invs Lc. Cambridge Inc holds 11,820 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 444,003 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Aspen Inv Mngmt Inc owns 5,645 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn invested in 6,442 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 0.39% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) stake by 157,339 shares to 222,507 valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) stake by 373,184 shares and now owns 792,697 shares. Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) was raised too.

