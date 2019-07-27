Loeb Partners Has Boosted Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $24.30 Million; As Deere & Co. (DE) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Gabelli Funds Has Cut Its Holding by $667,800

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co. (DE) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 590,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.43M, down from 595,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.94 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39M, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 300 shares to 850 shares, valued at $34.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Box Inc by 400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,700 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco High Income Fd (PHK).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,663 were accumulated by Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Corporation. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested in 34,778 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Stack owns 954,208 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & Comm owns 192,630 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 4,471 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co (Wy) reported 962 shares. Yorktown Management & Rech Inc has invested 0.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hedeker Wealth Llc reported 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Caprock Gp has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com invested in 479,718 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 572,926 are held by Investec Asset Ltd. Bellecapital reported 3.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 0.81% or 192,863 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 104,800 shares to 308,500 shares, valued at $25.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (NYSE:DATA) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

