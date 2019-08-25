Loeb Partners Has Boosted Its Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Position by $7.13 Million; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Aspiriant Has Increased Holding

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 8,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12M shares traded or 40.48% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 1,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.84 million, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 486,268 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Company owns 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 614 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na has 16,993 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 58,200 shares. Towercrest Capital Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,309 shares. Coldstream holds 0.32% or 17,746 shares. Wharton Business Ltd Liability Corp has 2,000 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc reported 1,186 shares. Cadinha Company has 0.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Greenhaven Associates, New York-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 18,666 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 16,357 shares. Somerset Tru Company stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Family Capital Tru holds 1.4% or 15,979 shares. Novare Capital Limited Liability stated it has 1,860 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has 0.06% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,722 shares to 26,863 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 8,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,493 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 875 shares to 10 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.