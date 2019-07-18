Loeb Partners Decreased By $1.74 Million Its Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Stake; INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICALS (IPIX) Sellers Decreased By 16.74% Their Shorts

INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:IPIX) had a decrease of 16.74% in short interest. IPIX’s SI was 972,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 16.74% from 1.17 million shares previously. With 973,400 avg volume, 1 days are for INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:IPIX)’s short sellers to cover IPIX’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.93% or $0.0149 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1351. About 259,615 shares traded. Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 400 shares as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)’s stock rose 2.58%. The Loeb Partners Corporation holds 1,200 shares with $5.21 million value, down from 1,600 last quarter. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics now has $88.12 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 51,394 shares traded. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has risen 5.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss $2.3M; 08/03/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs Yr Loss/Shr 26c; 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 09/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Up to 32 Days; 08/03/2018 BrainStorm Announces Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – BrainStorm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Neuroscientist Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., to Chair; 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 13/03/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer

Analysts await Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

