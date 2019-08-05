Loeb Partners Cut Stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) as Market Value Declined; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Share Price Declined, Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Boosted Position by $420,588

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 68.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 6,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 9,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 3.26 million shares traded or 98.27% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 450 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.50 million, down from 1,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 1.36 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 05/04/2018 – CTA Promotes Karen Chupka to EVP, Tiffany Moore to SVP; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.47 million for 21.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 7,400 shares to 17,558 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,789 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).