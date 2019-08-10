Loeb Partners Cut Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding; Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Micron Technology (MU) Stake By $104.40 Million

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 23.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 150 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Loeb Partners Corporation holds 500 shares with $43.60M value, down from 650 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $17.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 993,718 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 15764.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 2.55M shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 2.56M shares with $105.91M value, up from 16,152 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $45.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 442,607 shares to 16,437 valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) stake by 911,767 shares and now owns 593,205 shares. Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 45 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, June 24 with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Rosenblatt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 65,539 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 159,932 shares. Herald Inv Mgmt Limited holds 25,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Fin has 0.08% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 221 shares. 430,480 are owned by Clough Prns Lp. Jericho Asset LP owns 2.30M shares. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wells Fargo Comm Mn owns 4.42 million shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company stated it has 214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fil Limited holds 0.06% or 890,454 shares. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1,902 shares stake. Perritt Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 11,830 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 145,640 shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% or 2,585 shares. Gradient Invests has 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Gp One Trading Lp invested in 410 shares. Sandler Cap Mngmt invested 3.54% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Strs Ohio owns 16,946 shares. Principal Fincl Gp stated it has 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Cookson Peirce Communication Inc invested in 90,610 shares. Chesley Taft & Ltd holds 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 4,846 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd invested 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability reported 577,086 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 3,132 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Agf Incorporated reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $187.22 million for 23.00 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.