Loeb Partners Cut Its Holding in Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) by $1.76 Billion; Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Boosted Position

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 9.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.03M, up from 6.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 419,523 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 98.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 92,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.90M, down from 93,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 2.78M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 73,492 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 874,848 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 311,673 shares. Bb&T owns 0.01% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 36,676 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 92,849 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 5,073 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 911,475 shares. 42,352 are held by Veritable Lp. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc reported 669,162 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.27% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 26.92 million shares. Bokf Na reported 172,587 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 0.02% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 699,152 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co reported 30,514 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs LP accumulated 0.59% or 2.61M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.08% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 1.12M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 318,823 were reported by Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Vanguard Grp stated it has 12.02M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Incorporated invested in 45,206 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 63,618 shares. 64,063 were accumulated by D E Shaw Communications. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 186,710 shares. Denali Ltd Liability Co holds 732,400 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Panagora Asset Inc owns 160,626 shares. 142,169 were accumulated by Voya Investment Mngmt Lc. Earnest Prtnrs Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 48 shares. 46,423 are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 56,846 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 2.86 million shares. Moreover, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc has 1.41% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 397,618 shares.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 10.00 million shares to 50.00 million shares, valued at $54.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 11.60 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.94 million shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn).