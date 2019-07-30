Loeb Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Cut Stake by $310.93 Million

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39M, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 3.88M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 404.83M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08B, down from 412.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 4.03 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY COMMENTS ON METALS IN EMAILED NOTE; 28/04/2018 – USGS: M ? – 14km N of Morgan Hill, CA; 18/04/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC ZG.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kushma Sees Correction in Emerging-Market Debt (Video); 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – “SALES AND TRADING A PARTICULAR HIGHLIGHT IN A MORE ACTIVE ENVIRONMENT” IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – REG-MORGAN STANLEY B.V Early Repurchase(s); 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS 2018 NEWCASTLE COAL FORECAST 22% TO $91/T; 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS PROSPECT OF RISING TRADE TARIFFS PRESENTS RISKS FOR EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS BOTH ON INPUT COSTS & POTENTIALLY ON FINISHED PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY LOAN GROWTH SLOWED DUE TO RISING RATES, PREPAYMENTS, LESS PRODUCTION DUE TO PLATFORM SHIFT -CFO; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 9.15 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The Netherlands-based Kempen Cap Management Nv has invested 0.11% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Miles invested in 6,359 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 448,170 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Valley Advisers reported 0.09% stake. Clough Capital Prns LP reported 0.67% stake. Advisory Alpha Limited Com reported 19 shares. Ameritas Inv invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated accumulated 159,538 shares. Nordea Invest Ab has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 342,668 shares. Maverick Cap Limited reported 160,320 shares. Bell Bancorp accumulated 7,730 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 227,430 were reported by Tdam Usa. Telos Mngmt has 75,857 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management reported 198,565 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls as Netflix Drags on Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank holds 2.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 8.31M shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 13,876 shares or 0% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dana Investment Advsrs has invested 1.94% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hayek Kallen Inv Management has invested 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cadinha And Ltd Liability holds 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 9,883 shares. 5,450 are held by Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co Ny. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc reported 23,550 shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated holds 7,066 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc accumulated 23,593 shares. New Vernon Investment Limited Liability Company owns 9,834 shares. Garde Cap reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hengehold Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,642 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.14% or 449,806 shares. Alley Limited Com reported 82,214 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: DOW, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Computer Networking Industry Prospects Not So Bright – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsi Posts an Earnings Beat in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 51,150 shares to 100 shares, valued at $16.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 49 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.