Lodge Hill Capital Upped Stake in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) by $3.58 Million as Stock Price Rose; Destination Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $333,878

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 379,500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54M, up from 331,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $85.87. About 602,729 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS VENTURE SECURES 5-YR, $99M NAVAL FACILITIES SW PACT; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 2,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 208,513 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, up from 206,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 1.87M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC) by 42,000 shares to 428,000 shares, valued at $20.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 93,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,871 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 31,050 shares to 449,060 shares, valued at $127.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,986 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.