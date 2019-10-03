Lodge Hill Capital Trimmed Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Position by $4.11 Million as Valuation Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Signaturefd Trimmed Holding by $775,899

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 7,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 102,124 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55M, down from 109,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $115.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 75,654 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39M, down from 105,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $145.25. About 696,529 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,619 shares to 34,715 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.14 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Hawaii owns 13,144 shares. Sterneck Cap Ltd Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 13,977 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited accumulated 0.74% or 19,401 shares. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Bank has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,959 shares. S&Co reported 0.05% stake. 1,976 are owned by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company. Community National Bank Na holds 0.34% or 17,002 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,887 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 55,582 shares. Kings Point Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 1,550 shares. The Virginia-based Hendershot Investments has invested 3.78% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Old Republic Int Corp holds 1.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 410,100 shares. 14.00 million were accumulated by Massachusetts Fincl Services Comm Ma. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Montecito Fincl Bank & invested in 2,148 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated has invested 0.61% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 9,592 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory reported 194,996 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory Ser accumulated 272 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Advisory reported 3,553 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.48% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Captrust Advsr has 0.03% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 110,263 are held by Chevy Chase Tru Hldg. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 358 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 6,018 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp accumulated 2,494 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0.08% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Topbuild Corp by 104,439 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 62,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).