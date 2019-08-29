Lodge Hill Capital Trimmed By $1.75 Million Its Cott Que (COT) Holding; Chilton Capital Management Has Upped By $329,510 Its Facebook (FB) Position

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 2.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc acquired 1,985 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 75,618 shares with $12.61 million value, up from 73,633 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $529.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $185.53. About 4.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook is cutting third-party data providers out of ad targeting to clean up its act Facebook says it’s going to stop using data from third-party data providers like Experian and Acxiom; 21/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal data of 50 million Facebook users, and the social media is dealing with the fallout; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 23/05/2018 – Wired: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ADMIN PRIVILEGES IN MESSENGER TO WORK IN BACKGROUND; 26/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Invited to Testify by Senate Judiciary; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS POLITICAL ADS WILL BE STORED IN AN ARCHIVE FOR 7 YEARS, AND WILL INCLUDE GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE AMOUNT SPENT AND DEMOGRAPHIC INFORMATION; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either CTO Mike Schroepfer or CPO Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 26/04/2018 – Facebook for weeks has had to defend its business model to lawmakers, investors and users; 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers — FB

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Cott Corp Que (COT) stake by 33.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 125,000 shares as Cott Corp Que (COT)’s stock declined 16.08%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 248,008 shares with $3.62M value, down from 373,008 last quarter. Cott Corp Que now has $1.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 209,265 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER sold $4.05 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,580 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Windsor Limited Co, Arizona-based fund reported 1,235 shares. 94,737 were reported by Commonwealth Bank Of. Associated Banc reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv accumulated 5,737 shares. Gmt has 0.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weik Cap Mgmt invested in 0.8% or 9,850 shares. Westwood Gp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boys Arnold & Company stated it has 41,472 shares. Apriem Advsr invested in 0.23% or 5,152 shares. Meritage Port accumulated 61,792 shares. Artemis Investment Llp invested in 376,261 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kornitzer Ks holds 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 84,237 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) stake by 6,987 shares to 27,639 valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 14,216 shares and now owns 116,449 shares. Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (NYSE:AHH) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 13.35% above currents $185.53 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, April 4. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt accumulated 4.19 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 26,959 shares. 38,122 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 34,950 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 210,514 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc reported 1.48M shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Nordea Invest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 211,600 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.80 million shares. 252,000 were accumulated by Swiss Retail Bank. Symons Cap holds 0.18% or 29,372 shares in its portfolio. 1.85 million are held by Cidel Asset Mngmt. Brinker Capital accumulated 0.03% or 57,253 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 19,749 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.05% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 349,630 shares.