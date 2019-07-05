Lodge Hill Capital Raised Parker Hannifin (PH) Stake by $3.69 Million as Valuation Declined; As Utd Dominion Rlty Tr (UDR) Stock Value Declined, Heritage Wealth Advisors Cut Its Stake by $49.10 Million

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Utd Dominion Rlty Tr Inc (UDR) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 1,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,211 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736.95 million, down from 17,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Utd Dominion Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 573,364 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 23.67% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $166.63. About 580,966 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $144.61M for 22.12 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,638 shares to 25,817 shares, valued at $2.88B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prod & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 0.19% or 40,299 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 4,400 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Strs Ohio owns 391,176 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.02% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 383,735 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 758,588 shares stake. Moreover, Quantbot Technology Lp has 0.09% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 20,712 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 794 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Walleye Trading Ltd owns 23,007 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amer Bancorporation invested in 1,957 shares or 0.03% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) accumulated 2,060 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.08% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 125,000 shares to 248,008 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $355,325 activity. Gentile Thomas C sold $54,806 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Wednesday, February 13. Bowman William R sold $150,341 worth of stock or 875 shares.