Lodge Hill Capital Raised Its Position in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) as Market Value Declined; As Boeing (BA) Share Price Declined, Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Trimmed by $2.57 Million Its Stake

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 15,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Boeing May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 109.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 84,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 162,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.73M, up from 77,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.36. About 1.44 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL – NOW EXPECTS TAX RATE OF ABOUT 21% TO 22% FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 03/05/2018 – United Air Taps Former Obama Spokesman for Help After PR Flops; 24/05/2018 – JUST IN: United Continental says it has reached a “resolution” with the owner of a dog that died in an overhead bin and is “deeply sorry for this tragic accident”; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – United Airlines Expands East Coast Schedule, Maximizing New York and Washington, D.C. Hubs; 17/05/2018 – UNITED WILL MONITOR VOLCANO SITUATION: SPOKESMAN; 18/04/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO: SEEING STRONG RESULTS FROM NEW DOMESTIC ROUTES; 01/05/2018 – United to Allow Dogs and Cats Back Into Cargo Holds; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 9,180 shares to 243,460 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) by 103,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Sector Spdr (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Capital Mngmt has 7,720 shares. American Insur Co Tx holds 1.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 57,315 shares. Dsc Advsr Lp reported 0.08% stake. Girard Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,194 shares. 128,950 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Interocean Cap Llc holds 45,137 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Iowa Natl Bank owns 0.5% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,847 shares. Moreover, Cap Incorporated Ca has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,732 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.01% or 25,859 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp invested in 0.17% or 114,654 shares. Factory Mutual Ins owns 146,000 shares. Axa owns 332,615 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability holds 6,088 shares. First Western Capital Mgmt has 4.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 9,500 shares to 105,654 shares, valued at $29.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 94,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,833 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

