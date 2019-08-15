Lodge Hill Capital Raised By $3.58 Million Its Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Position; Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 14.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc acquired 47,700 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 379,500 shares with $28.54 million value, up from 331,800 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $11.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $81.56. About 384,398 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS VENTURE SECURES 5-YR, $99M NAVAL FACILITIES SW PACT; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.81, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 22 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 14 trimmed and sold equity positions in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 3.17 million shares, down from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 6 Increased: 11 New Position: 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). The New York-based Epoch has invested 0.31% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Qs Invsts Ltd Llc invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Transamerica Finance Advsr has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Evercore Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 22,380 shares. 9,937 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Lodge Hill Ltd Company reported 379,500 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Hanson Mcclain has 2,146 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Markston Ltd Co invested in 30,686 shares. Nwq Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 70,576 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 0.88% or 71,627 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 74,100 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Cls Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 170,535 shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) stake by 179,875 shares to 290,125 valued at $13.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aptiv Plc stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 31,848 shares. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering has $10000 highest and $82 lowest target. $87.14’s average target is 6.84% above currents $81.56 stock price. Jacobs Engineering had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of JEC in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 20. As per Tuesday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. M Partners maintained the shares of JEC in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 18,698 shares traded. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

