Lodge Hill Capital Maintains Holding in Lennar (LEN); Vestor Capital Has Raised Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $3.54 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 246,869 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96 million, up from 196,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 2.97 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 56.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 38,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 107,603 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, up from 68,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.76. About 6.44 million shares traded or 26.79% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $566.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 9,437 shares to 60,395 shares, valued at $15.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 247,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,741 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.16% or 212,964 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 2,520 shares. Alpha Windward Limited invested in 0.2% or 2,968 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 4,608 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Windward Mgmt Com Ca accumulated 267,145 shares or 3.04% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 4,719 shares. Pointstate LP holds 2.51% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Northern Trust holds 0.12% or 5.40 million shares. 8,820 were reported by Everence Capital Incorporated. Hartford Inv Management owns 43,219 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.2% or 36,100 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.02% stake. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Citadel Advsr Lc owns 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.11 million shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: KeyBanc Downgrades Lennar (LEN) to Sector Weight – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Residential Construction Companies Gurus Agree on – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.