Lodge Hill Capital Lowered Its Position in Deere & Co (DE) by $14.97 Million as Share Value Declined; Kellner Capital Has Upped Navigators Group (NAVG) Stake by $324,300 as Stock Price Declined

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 94,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60,833 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 154,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $170.26. About 1.29 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Group Raises Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.93 million for 15.09 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 51,500 shares to 196,869 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

