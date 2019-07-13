Lodge Hill Capital Lowered Its Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) as Share Price Declined; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Upped Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position by $1.09 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 309,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 105,146 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25 million, down from 414,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.36. About 4.05 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 11,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,157 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, up from 58,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 1.34M shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Matls Inc by 165,000 shares to 886,500 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Hutchinson Cap Ca has invested 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Papp L Roy And, Arizona-based fund reported 11,040 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 11,961 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Campbell And Adviser Lc reported 2,003 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 2,400 shares. Welch Gru Limited Company invested in 11,076 shares or 0.17% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.13% or 28,628 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Llc holds 200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% or 1,145 shares in its portfolio. Windsor Capital Limited Com invested in 0.1% or 1,515 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Lc stated it has 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Smith Moore & owns 4,861 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc has invested 0.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh reported 1% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Sleepy Start to the Week, But Hold On – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche downgrades CAT amid ‘growth collapse’ – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Technically Fragile Dow Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assurant 2019 cat reinsurance program reduces per-event retention – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch This Month – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 11.09 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Aphria, Hibbett Sports, and Total System Services Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EE, AMBR, and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MSL, CJ and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Global Payments (GPN), Total System Services (TSS) Preliminary Proxy Shows the Two Started Talking in January Amid Sector Consolidation Frenzy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EE, TSS, ISCA, ISCB Important Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ EE, TSS, ISCA, ISCB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsrs reported 0.09% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Smith Moore Co reported 3,838 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Us Bancshares De accumulated 27,981 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsr reported 160,485 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 54 shares. Dynamic Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2,200 shares. Nomura has 0.02% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 56,123 shares. Asset One Communications Ltd reported 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 5,848 shares. 10,579 were reported by Zwj Counsel. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Lc owns 129,145 shares. Scotia Capital reported 17,981 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 906 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. 11,273 shares valued at $1.03 million were sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III on Friday, February 8. The insider Todd Paul M sold 10,739 shares worth $979,687. The insider WEAVER DORENDA K sold $209,548. Watson Patricia A sold $787,471 worth of stock.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,379 shares to 54,197 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 7,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,696 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).