Lodge Hill Capital Lowered Its Cott Que (COT) Holding by $1.75 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Minerva Advisors Raised Its Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Stake by $665,180

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 248,008 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 373,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 1.06 million shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 2,231 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT AND PARTNERS SIGN PPP PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT TOTALLING ABOUT 390.6 MLN YUAN; 28/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF 558.3 MLN YUAN; 08/03/2018 SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT IN XUZHOU CITY, JIANGSU PROVINCE, WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT TOTALLING 2.81 BLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION EPC CONTRACT WORTH 124.8 MLN YUAN; 29/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN EPC PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 210 MLN YUAN; 19/04/2018 – Ecology and Environment, Inc. Awarded Contract with Trust to Conduct Site Investigations throughout Navajo Nation; 27/04/2018 – Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Ecology & Environment; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.2 BLN YUAN; 15/05/2018 – TRITECH GROUP LTD TTGL.Sl – UNIT ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT; 14/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MAY 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mill Road Cap Management Ltd Co owns 463,072 shares for 6.66% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 432 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 18,543 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 1 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Needham Invest Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.11% or 29,972 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 115,768 shares. Vanguard Group has 77,257 shares. Harbert Fund Advsrs Incorporated holds 286,600 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. North Star Invest holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 12,675 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 11,286 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI).

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 4,442 shares. Products Prtnrs Lc stated it has 138,637 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,146 shares. Dupont Mgmt stated it has 43,795 shares. Banbury Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 5.18% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. 240,290 were reported by British Columbia Invest Mngmt. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 350,631 shares. Loomis Sayles & Commerce LP has 1.91M shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 1.56M shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 1.80 million shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.03% or 485,119 shares. D E Shaw Comm holds 0.01% or 382,220 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wexford Cap LP has 0.48% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 400,000 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 43,533 shares. Tobam holds 0.23% or 308,904 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. Hinson Charles R. bought $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) on Tuesday, February 26. Harrington Thomas had bought 33,560 shares worth $499,004 on Tuesday, February 26.