Lodge Hill Capital Lowered Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake; Rampart Investment Management Company Has Boosted Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Stake

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 74.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 309,054 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 105,146 shares with $14.25 million value, down from 414,200 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $77.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 2.41M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) stake by 336.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc acquired 4,824 shares as Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF)’s stock rose 14.11%. The Rampart Investment Management Company Llc holds 6,259 shares with $538,000 value, up from 1,435 last quarter. Cincinnati Finl Corp now has $17.61B valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 590,030 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 10.86 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru reported 2,825 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank Trust invested in 0.12% or 14,975 shares. River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 33,524 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Northwest Counselors Limited Co holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 25,204 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.13% or 214,149 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ww Asset Mngmt stated it has 44,452 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Cls Invests Limited Com stated it has 604 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.25% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Midwest Fincl Bank Division has 20,043 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Gladius Cap Mngmt LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Minneapolis Management Ltd Liability has invested 3.68% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). North Star Investment accumulated 18,660 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Tuesday, February 26. UBS has “Sell” rating and $125 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21 to “Sell”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Moreover, Fmr Limited has 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 36,044 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 470,093 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 57,488 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Harvey Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 738,577 shares. 1.94 million were reported by Invesco Limited. M Securities invested 0.12% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Old Republic Intll invested in 1.34% or 579,700 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication holds 15,437 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Com holds 0.49% or 953,578 shares in its portfolio. Central Bank & Trust And, Kentucky-based fund reported 63 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 2,602 shares. Hl Lc accumulated 0.09% or 66,379 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 3,883 shares.

