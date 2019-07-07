Lodge Hill Capital Lifted Its Position in Parker Hannifin (PH) by $3.69 Million as Share Price Declined; Dover (DOV) Share Price Rose While Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Cut Position

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 1.02M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $166.63. About 649,349 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.26M for 16.57 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. Kosinski Anthony K sold $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Wednesday, February 13. Kloosterboer Jay L had sold 12,363 shares worth $1.08M. The insider Spurgeon William sold $1.14M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 5,583 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 584,894 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 310 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp holds 365 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 631,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Capital Management invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Howe Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 43 shares. Cwm Lc accumulated 493 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 6,325 are owned by Goelzer Mgmt. Ing Groep Nv reported 21,588 shares stake. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 23,708 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 34,458 shares. Salem Mngmt Inc invested in 2,550 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 134,536 shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC) by 42,000 shares to 428,000 shares, valued at $20.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,008 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $355,325 activity. Another trade for 926 shares valued at $150,178 was made by OBOURN CANDY M on Thursday, February 7. 319 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares with value of $54,806 were sold by Gentile Thomas C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Company Llc owns 2,678 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% or 27,017 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Wright Investors Inc holds 2,953 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). D E Shaw holds 3,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The has 0.05% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 24,554 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Amica Mutual Ins Co holds 0.09% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 4,352 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Caprock Grp reported 1,371 shares stake. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 929,606 were reported by Ameriprise Fin Inc. First American Comml Bank stated it has 2,651 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.03% or 1.08 million shares.