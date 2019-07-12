Lodge Hill Capital Increases Position in Lennar (LEN); As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined, Holder Bahl & Gaynor Decreased by $769,786 Its Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 71.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 17,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,283 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 25,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 3.52 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 196,869 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, up from 145,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 1.30M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 47,413 shares to 710,413 shares, valued at $213.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 21,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79M for 29.18 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Howard Cap Mngmt reported 13,315 shares. Patten Grp reported 6,871 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has 0.34% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7.30 million shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt has invested 0.61% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moore Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 55,000 shares. S&Co accumulated 18,767 shares. Old Natl National Bank In holds 17,570 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Co reported 5,991 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cornerstone reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Vident Advisory Ltd reported 14,886 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Oregon-based Pioneer Trust Bancorp N A Or has invested 0.81% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Contravisory Inv Management Inc has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Schmidt P J Inv holds 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 17,176 shares. Welch Lc has 9,705 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 50,000 shares to 31,848 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,008 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,443 are owned by Us Retail Bank De. Fifth Third Bancorp has 2,528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Ag reported 0.51% stake. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 1.04M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 134,394 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Psagot House owns 414,839 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Advisory Network Ltd accumulated 0% or 402 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs holds 0.62% or 36,050 shares. First Personal Fin Service, a North Carolina-based fund reported 244 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7.06 million shares. Cls holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 64 shares. Farmers Retail Bank holds 0% or 63 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 71,390 shares. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 576,778 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 4,854 shares.