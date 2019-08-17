Lodge Hill Capital Increases Position in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC); Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake in Tri Continental (TY) as Valuation Were Volatile

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 379,500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54 million, up from 331,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 693,787 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 25/05/2018 – Medibio Corporate Health Extends Global Footprint Signing Contract with Jacobs Engineering; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS SECURES MULTI-DISCIPLINE CONTRACT FROM NAVAL FACILITIES; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 40,763 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 11,234 shares. New York-based Scopus Asset Management LP has invested 1.98% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Northern Trust holds 1.32 million shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Paragon Ltd Liability Corp holds 101,715 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. Granite Invest Ltd Liability reported 147,387 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 33,811 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company invested in 9,125 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership invested 0.13% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Com owns 3,945 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 37,800 shares. 45,115 are held by Natixis Advisors Lp. Cibc Asset holds 12,381 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 166,801 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Oppenheimer reported 0.09% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 9,500 shares to 105,654 shares, valued at $29.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 93,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,871 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel owns 79,652 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1 shares. Raymond James & has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Landscape Limited Co invested in 0.19% or 77,513 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. New York-based Cohen Steers has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). M&R Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 738 shares. 428,975 were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. First Republic Inv owns 8,283 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Company accumulated 0% or 58,320 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 75,000 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank invested in 9,093 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0% or 823 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 4,586 shares to 277,478 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.