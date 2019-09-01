Lodge Hill Capital Increases Holding in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC); Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Lowered Its Position in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by $388,000

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 379,500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54 million, up from 331,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 652,806 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS VENTURE SECURES 5-YR, $99M NAVAL FACILITIES SW PACT; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 24,800 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, down from 28,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $101.88. About 824,700 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23 million for 24.26 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Inv Cor (NYSE:MNR) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

