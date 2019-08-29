Lodge Hill Capital Increased Its Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Position by $3.58 Million as Stock Rose; Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Upped Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $667,694 as Share Price Rose

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 404,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.51M, up from 391,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $55.41. About 5.50M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 379,500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54 million, up from 331,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 891,143 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Advantage stated it has 3.38% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Miller Management LP holds 9,214 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 94 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.72% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Baskin Svcs Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Private Tru Com Na reported 28,833 shares. 138,136 were accumulated by Ledyard Bank & Trust. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.03% or 676,202 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.33% or 14.70 million shares. Smithbridge Asset De holds 94,192 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Da Davidson owns 93,905 shares. Cordasco reported 0.01% stake. Harvey Investment Ltd Company invested 4.63% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Psagot Invest House Limited holds 0.16% or 69,020 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 427,137 shares or 0% of the stock.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,112 shares to 3,238 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,107 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 SHEconomy Stocks Morgan Stanley Says to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can TJX Companies Fix Its Weakest Link? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Topbuild Corp by 108,500 shares to 40,561 shares, valued at $12.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).