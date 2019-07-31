Lodge Hill Capital Increased Holding in Lennar (LEN) as Stock Price Rose; Transcanada (TRP) Stock Value Rose While Sir Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $2.19 Million Its Position

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 49,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 394,901 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.75 million, down from 444,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 1.48 million shares traded or 11.71% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 09/03/2018 NTV News: #BREAKING: The Neb. Supreme Court has sided with TransCanada in a lawsuit filed by landowners; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS TO FINALIZE FORCE MAJEURE AGREEMENTS WITH CFE ON MEXICO PIPELINES IN ‘NEXT FEW MONTHS’ -CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 196,869 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, up from 145,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 2.53M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRP’s profit will be $694.29 million for 16.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 192,598 shares to 287,800 shares, valued at $43.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 2.33M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Keane Group Inc.

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Passive Income Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 6% – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “5 Top Passive-Income Stocks for Pensioners – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TransCanada declares quarterly dividends Toronto Stock Exchange:TRP – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Attention Boomers: 3 Stocks to Boost Your Pension Income – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 9,500 shares to 105,654 shares, valued at $29.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,848 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Canvas Apartments – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Clearbridge Invests Lc owns 669,606 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust And reported 9,577 shares stake. Melvin Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.58% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Investment accumulated 6,265 shares. New York-based Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mason Street Llc stated it has 40,795 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Preferred holds 0.01% or 352 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Money Ltd Liability holds 6,701 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 24,410 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.73% or 67,950 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,594 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).