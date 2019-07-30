Lodge Hill Capital Holding in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Boosted as Stock Declined; As Gray Television (GTN) Market Value Rose, Horizon Investment Services Boosted Its Holding by $337,575

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 109.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 84,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 162,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.73M, up from 77,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.24. About 777,442 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 20/03/2018 – United Suspends Cargo Program for Pets; 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR: NEW REVENUE MGMT SYSTEM SEEING GOOD EARLY RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Adj EPS $7.00-Adj EPS $8.50; 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT ‘DID NOT HEAR OR UNDERSTAND’ PASSENGER; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 08/05/2018 – United Continental April Consolidated Capacity (available Seat Miles) Up 6.1%; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 80.4 PCT VS 79.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR INCREASED 2.2 POINTS COMPARED TO MARCH 2017; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 224,980 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Ltd Liability Corp holds 36,500 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 223,385 are owned by Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 45,733 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 128,574 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 66,632 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 301,474 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc owns 1.32 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 116,114 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.01 million shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Lc stated it has 16,073 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 436,304 shares.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WVUE Receives Three Sigma Delta Chi Awards from The Society of Professional Journalists – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray Enters New York State and Minnesota with Purchase of United’s Strong Television Stations – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Gray Television Shares Pop 14% Thursday Morning After Election Cycle Drives Record Quarterly Revenue – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gray Television closes $3.6B Raycom acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gray Names General Managers for New Television Stations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,870 shares to 33,690 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Industry Tailwinds Will Help United Airlines’ Profits Soar In 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Grubhub Outlasted Amazon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Ways United Airlines Is Taking a Different Path – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will United (UAL) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: United Airlines, Roku and United States Steel – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 9,500 shares to 105,654 shares, valued at $29.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 94,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,833 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 37,664 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg has 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Alyeska Group Inc Ltd Partnership reported 426,871 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Lp holds 45,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 112,200 shares. The New York-based Stelliam Investment Mgmt LP has invested 0.95% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Massachusetts-based Rampart Management Lc has invested 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Moody Bancorporation Tru Division owns 4,394 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 15,117 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 32,875 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 33,317 shares. Principal Financial Gru has 0.02% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 330,516 shares.