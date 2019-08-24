Lodge Hill Capital Has Upped Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position by $20.22 Million; Stock Price Rose; Covanta Holding (CVA) Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Boosted Its Stake by $457,980 as Stock Value Declined

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 109.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 84,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 162,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.73 million, up from 77,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 3.67M shares traded or 47.30% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 22/03/2018 – WTVYNews4: BREAKING: (CBS) Gen. H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton as Nati; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds United Continental Hldgs Inc. To ‘BB’, Outlk Stbl; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Expects 2Q PRASM to Rise 1% to 3%; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CONDUCTING SYSTEMATIC REVIEW OF PETS PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Rev $9.03B; 24/05/2018 – United Airlines Taps Former FAA Chief Jane Garvey as Chairman; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Targets About 25% Compound Annual EPS Growth Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N -MOST RECENTLY, EARNEST HAS BEEN A POLITICAL ANALYST FOR NBC NEWS AND MSNBC

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 26,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 144,250 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 117,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 628,607 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,020 shares to 27,550 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,590 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Covanta Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Covanta Holding Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Covanta Holding Corporation’s (CVA) CEO Steve Jones on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for United Continental (UAL) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on January 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UAL) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UAL vs. CPA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 16, 2019 : NFLX, IBM, CSX, UAL, MLNX, IBKR, HWC, FULT, WSBC, HOPE, UBNK, UCFC – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s Max crisis taking big toll on three of nation’s biggest airlines – Puget Sound Business Journal (Seattle)” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Topbuild Corp by 108,500 shares to 40,561 shares, valued at $12.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 309,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,146 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.