Lodge Hill Capital Has Upped Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Position by $3.69 Million as Market Value Declined; Anheuser (BUD) Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Cut Stake

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $165.82. About 592,038 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, down from 129,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.68. About 935,183 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 1,749 are owned by Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership. Olstein Cap Mngmt LP holds 27,000 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,527 shares. Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 5,386 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 7,700 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 38,528 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Middleton Ma invested 0.05% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Davenport And Lc has invested 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). M&T Bancshares reported 17,095 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.21% or 12,035 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Ltd invested 0.04% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 24,307 were reported by Utah Retirement. Longview Partners (Guernsey) reported 6.03 million shares or 5.45% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 0.08% stake.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 25,800 shares to 339,025 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 94,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,833 shares, and cut its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $355,325 activity. Bowman William R sold 875 shares worth $150,341. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Gentile Thomas C sold $54,806.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21B for 20.28 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Myriad Asset holds 10,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 34,714 are held by Regions Fincl Corp. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Ent Ser holds 337 shares. Sterling has invested 0.64% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Laurion Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2,969 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Bank Na holds 0.01% or 2,531 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs And Ca accumulated 0.71% or 49,456 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 571,543 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Pittenger Anderson owns 1,475 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 0.01% or 1,334 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Ne, a Nebraska-based fund reported 116,318 shares.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.