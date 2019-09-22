Lodge Hill Capital Has Trimmed United Rentals (URI) Stake by $12.60 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Ames National (ATLO) Stock Price Declined, Stadium Capital Management Has Lifted by $455,787 Its Position

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ames National Corp (ATLO) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 16,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 73,736 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 56,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ames National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.81% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 36,685 shares traded or 325.48% up from the average. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has declined 11.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 06/04/2018 – DoL (US): U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA; 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 13/04/2018 – AMES NATIONAL CORP ATLO.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.43; 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 95,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 243,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.31M, down from 339,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 1.91 million shares traded or 35.58% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.89M for 5.51 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 15,780 shares to 120,926 shares, valued at $16.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc (Call) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lonestar Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3.26% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Northern Trust Corp has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 906,976 shares. Lipe And Dalton stated it has 22,021 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Gamco Et Al stated it has 29,830 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 75,578 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 9,147 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0% or 13,045 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mader And Shannon Wealth Management Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 9,883 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 9,679 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 10 shares.

More notable recent Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ames National Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ATLO) 3.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ames National Corporation goes ex-dividend today – Seeking Alpha” published on October 28, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Ames National Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ATLO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $62,087 activity. On Friday, August 2 Hagan Patrick G bought $4,013 worth of Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) or 150 shares. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $2,640 was made by MCGILL STEPHEN C on Thursday, August 8. The insider NELSON JOHN PATRICK bought $20,009.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold ATLO shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 2.19 million shares or 0.30% more from 2.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 5,907 shares. Stadium Management Ltd owns 73,736 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 4,049 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 13,488 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Intll Gp Inc invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Geode Cap Limited Liability Company holds 84,306 shares. 12,756 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Blackrock accumulated 571,383 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 31,924 shares. Citigroup holds 2,444 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc holds 756 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.23% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 22,688 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 21,842 shares.