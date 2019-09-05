Lodge Hill Capital Has Trimmed Deere & Co (DE) Position By $14.97 Million; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering ProLogis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProLogis has $8900 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is -3.21% below currents $84.38 stock price. ProLogis had 12 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PLD in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 13. See Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) latest ratings:

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 60.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 94,160 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 60,833 shares with $9.72 million value, down from 154,993 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $49.20B valuation. The stock increased 2.98% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $156.24. About 830,564 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Advisor Prtn Limited Com has invested 0.2% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 1.12M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.16M shares. Gladius Mgmt LP invested in 0% or 9,374 shares. Moreover, Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 100 shares. South State stated it has 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Paragon Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Park Corporation Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 4,097 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 7,725 shares. Anderson Hoagland owns 4,819 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Elm Advisors accumulated 2,855 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated owns 1,642 shares. Corecommodity Management Limited Co reported 18,987 shares. North Carolina-based First Personal Financial has invested 1.96% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Techs Helps S&P Bounce Back From Slump – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Deere & Co. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13 million for 18.08 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere & Co (NYSE:DE), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Deere & Co has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 8.67% above currents $156.24 stock price. Deere & Co had 25 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17000 target in Monday, May 20 report. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, August 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS.

The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $84.38. About 626,374 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $53.26 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 31.33 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties.