Lodge Hill Capital Has Raised United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding by $20.22 Million as Market Value Rose; Masters Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG) as Stock Declined

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 16.17 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 109.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 84,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 162,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.73M, up from 77,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.56. About 1.31 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES: COMMITTED TO SAFETY-COMFORT OF ANIMALS; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL TARGETS ABOUT 25% CAGR EPS 2018 THROUGH 2020; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Class B Of United Airlines’ 2018-1 Eetc; 21/05/2018 – United Continental Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – United Extends Airfare Gains as Travel Demand Bolsters Outlook; 03/04/2018 – United Continental Holdings In CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Adj EPS $7.00-Adj EPS $8.50; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 SHR $6.50 TO $8.50; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.00M shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $25.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nio Inc.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean Drops To New Lows – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Transocean Ltd (RIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Transocean (RIG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Transocean Stock Is Sinking Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

