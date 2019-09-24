Lodge Hill Capital Has Raised Its Kirby (KEX) Stake; Chubb (CB)’s Sentiment Is 0.25

Chubb Corp (CB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in Q2 2019. It’s down -2.08, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 2 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 8 reduced and sold holdings in Chubb Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 276,299 shares, up from 264,476 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Chubb Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased Kirby Corp (KEX) stake by 56.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc acquired 62,630 shares as Kirby Corp (KEX)’s stock rose 0.26%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 172,690 shares with $13.64 million value, up from 110,060 last quarter. Kirby Corp now has $4.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 287,766 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC) stake by 106,000 shares to 322,000 valued at $18.74M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Summit Matls Inc stake by 510,000 shares and now owns 376,500 shares. Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ongoing Trade War Might Derail the Technical Argument for CSX Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Callahan Advsrs Ltd has 2,550 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 8,428 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 361,023 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 16,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 9,861 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 607 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Richmond Hill Invests invested 8.64% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). The California-based Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Morgan Stanley reported 11,962 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 21,797 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 7,137 shares.

Analysts await Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.60 EPS, up 7.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $2.41 per share. CB’s profit will be $1.18B for 15.29 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.60 actual EPS reported by Chubb Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Chubb Appoints Industry Veteran to Lead Flood Insurance Practice – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chubb’s (NYSE:CB) Shareholders Feel About The 45% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $72.47 billion. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. It has a 19.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada.

Connors Investor Services Inc holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Chubb Limited for 76,402 shares. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc owns 18,287 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. has 0.53% invested in the company for 17,457 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Investment Management has invested 0.41% in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv, a New York-based fund reported 10,078 shares.

The stock increased 0.83% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $159.02. About 955,661 shares traded. Chubb Limited (CB) has risen 9.29% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 17/05/2018 – Insurer Chubb Raises Annual Dividend By 3% To $2.92 A Share — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Bunker Partners with Chubb to Accelerate New Insurance Product Development for the Future of Work; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Chubb Debt and Us and Bermuda Insurance Fincl Strength Ratings; Changes Outlook to Positive From Stable; 03/04/2018 – CHUBB 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATES $305M AFTER TAX; 13/03/2018 – SOUTHEAST ASIA’S GRAB FORMS JOINT VENTURE WITH JAPAN’S CREDIT SAISON CO LTD 8253.T TO PROVIDE LOANS AND LENDING SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – CHUBB SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE 25TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASE; BOARD DECLARES RECORD DATE FOR FIRST DIVIDEND INSTALLMENT; ALL OTHER SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS APPROVED; 24/04/2018 – Chubb Reports First Quarter Per Share Net Income and Core Operating Income of $2.30 and $2.34, Respectively, Including Catastrophe Losses of $0.64 Per Share Versus $0.35 Prior Year; Net Premiums Written Up 5; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Chubb Debt And Us And Bermuda Insurance Financial Strength Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive From Stable; 11/05/2018 – NRA sues N.Y. governor, regulator for ‘blacklisting campaign’; 04/04/2018 – Combined Insurance Receives Award for Business Excellence