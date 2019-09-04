Lodge Hill Capital Has Lowered Oshkosh (OSK) Holding by $4.94 Million; Stock Value Rose; Sirios Capital Management LP Position In Boston Scientific (BSX) Was Has Lifted

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 304,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.64M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 342,082 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 65,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 368,531 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.69 million, down from 434,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.19. About 42,355 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 293,114 shares to 233,172 shares, valued at $20.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 92,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,642 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Matls Inc by 165,000 shares to 886,500 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

