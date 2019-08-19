Lodge Hill Capital Has Lowered Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; United Microelectronics (UMC) Market Value Rose While Segantii Capital Management LTD Cut by $340,000 Its Position

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 1.67M shares traded or 174.98% up from the average. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 20.73% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Net $117M; 12/04/2018 – UMC SAYS SHARE BUYBACK WORTH T$339.04 MLN; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q EPS 4.8c; 03/04/2018 – UMC 2303.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.05 BLN; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Umc Electronics 6615.T -2017/18 group results; 25/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS BOARD APPROVES CAPITAL BUDGET EXECUTION OF T$3.4 BLN; 30/04/2018 – SST and UMC Announce Qualification of Embedded SuperFlash® Technology on 40 nm CMOS Process; 10/04/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for March 2018; 09/05/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Apr Rev NT$12.41B; 26/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$3.40B Vs NT$2.29B

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 501,871 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89M, down from 595,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 472,363 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 52,412 shares. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 10.37M shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 50,400 shares. 125,226 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Citadel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Orrstown Services Incorporated invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 8,290 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 75,065 shares. New York-based Brant Point Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,310 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 236,303 shares. Rampart Ltd reported 2,106 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Com owns 12,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation reported 4,075 shares stake.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 51,500 shares to 196,869 shares, valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,500 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).