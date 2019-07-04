Lodge Hill Capital Has Lowered By $8.45 Million Its Owens Corning New (OC) Stake; John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI)’s Sentiment Is 0.71

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.47, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 12 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 17 reduced and sold positions in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.11 million shares, down from 1.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 13 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Owens Corning New (OC) stake by 38.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 179,875 shares as Owens Corning New (OC)’s stock declined 9.32%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 290,125 shares with $13.67 million value, down from 470,000 last quarter. Owens Corning New now has $6.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 579,774 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280920 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Owens Corning, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OC); 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $800 MLN; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $606.96 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 26.64 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 17,246 shares traded. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) has risen 8.44% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500.

Selway Asset Management holds 0.35% of its portfolio in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund for 22,750 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 44,000 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcrae Capital Management Inc has 0.15% invested in the company for 16,000 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.11% in the stock. Monroe Bank & Trust Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,165 shares.

