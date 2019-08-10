Lodge Hill Capital Has Lowered By $1.97 Million Its Owens Corning New (Call) (OC) Holding; Last Week Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) Coverage

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Owens Corning New (Call) (OC) stake by 8.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 42,000 shares as Owens Corning New (Call) (OC)’s stock rose 13.28%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 428,000 shares with $20.17 million value, down from 470,000 last quarter. Owens Corning New (Call) now has $5.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 1.10 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282469 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Among 6 analysts covering Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Delek US Holdings had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $37 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 20. See Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) latest ratings:

More notable recent Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delek US Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Delek US declares $0.29 dividend – Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Delek US Holdings (DK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American Pipeline Crushed It Again in Q2 – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.70% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 1.71 million shares traded or 31.04% up from the average. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has declined 18.33% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.33% the S&P500. Some Historical DK News: 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 02/04/2018 – DELEK US REPORTS NEW $1B REV CREDIT LINE & $700M TERM LOAN B; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 08/05/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS COMPLETES 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DELEK SEES MORE M&A POTENTIAL IN MIDSTREAM: YEMIN; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 14/03/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website; 02/04/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC – PROCEEDS FROM FACILITIES WILL BE USED TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER SEVERAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy firm that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 5.46 P/E ratio. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum products used in transportation and industrial markets.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.17M for 9.01 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Owens Corning had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Thursday, May 16. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Friday, March 8 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Mngmt owns 13,273 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). At State Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 14,421 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 74,617 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 140,627 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Limited Liability Com accumulated 163,575 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.42% or 64,300 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.06% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0% or 7,413 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 13,006 shares stake. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 6,034 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 191,155 shares.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Owens Corning Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Owens Corning Inc (OC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Owens Corning 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.