Lodge Hill Capital Has Lifted Stake in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) by $3.58 Million as Share Price Rose; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Boosted Position in The Tjx Companies (TJX)

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 379,500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54M, up from 331,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 827,854 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018; 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 133.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 12,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 22,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 9,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73 million shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15,968 shares to 15,720 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,270 shares, and cut its stake in C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Management Incorporated De reported 3.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 821,914 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. City Holding reported 2,396 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited reported 16,544 shares. Ws Management Lllp has invested 1.36% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Mirae Asset Glob holds 119,472 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.08M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 522 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.95% or 1.37M shares. Cincinnati Ins holds 1.44% or 963,000 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co reported 126,477 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hawaii-based Bancorporation Of Hawaii has invested 0.17% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 0.45% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Blume Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Brinker Cap has invested 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Natixis invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). California-based Covington Capital Management has invested 0.16% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 1,141 shares. Fire Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 348,374 shares. 938 were accumulated by Washington Tru State Bank. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 8,629 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 864,135 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 0.02% or 4,020 shares. Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated accumulated 0.77% or 154,034 shares. Nwq Investment Company Limited Liability owns 70,576 shares. Korea Inv holds 5,600 shares.

