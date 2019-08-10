Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Position in United Rentals (URI) by $928,800 as Stock Price Declined; As Cott (COT) Stock Price Declined, Tobam Increased Holding by $1.16 Million

Tobam increased its stake in Cott Corporation (COT) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 82,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 308,904 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 226,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Cott Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 1.63 million shares traded or 47.44% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 339,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51M, down from 364,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $115.57. About 1.21M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 31,600 shares to 46,200 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 157,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,202 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cott Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cott Corporation (COT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Com Lp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Franklin Res holds 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 15,795 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 1.38 million shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,104 shares. 2.70 million were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 410,817 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 250,657 shares. Fund Management Sa holds 0.01% or 63,700 shares in its portfolio. 20,269 are owned by Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd. North Point Managers Corp Oh stated it has 10,000 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 69 shares. Cidel Asset reported 1.85 million shares stake. 206,836 were reported by State Street. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. The insider STANBROOK STEVEN P bought 13,500 shares worth $199,395. Hinson Charles R. had bought 51,405 shares worth $764,701 on Tuesday, February 26.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares to 162,255 shares, valued at $38.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 165,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why United Rentals, Eagle Bancorp, and Amarin Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moody Comml Bank Trust Division accumulated 197 shares. The Texas-based Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). National Asset Mngmt invested in 2,989 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Services Advsrs has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Elm Ridge Lc has invested 6.64% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 108,351 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Symphony Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.09% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 3,005 shares. Independent owns 8,550 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.03% or 1,801 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP stated it has 182,148 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Atwood And Palmer reported 187,590 shares stake. California-based Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 127,635 are owned by Hsbc Plc.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.93 million for 5.03 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.