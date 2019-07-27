Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Position in Cott Que (COT) by $1.75 Million; As Suncor Energy New (SU) Stock Declined, Sanders Capital Raised by $167.10 Million Its Holding

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 248,008 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 373,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 679,765 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt Com has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 11,031 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation has 400 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 206,836 shares. Franklin Res invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 936,651 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 82,571 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 588,695 shares. P2 Cap Prtnrs Lc has 5.82% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 340,900 were reported by Intact Inv Management. Moreover, Banbury Ltd has 5.18% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 1.23M shares. Hbk Investments Lp holds 0.02% or 80,206 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation stated it has 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Nordea Invest Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Sei holds 0% or 49,753 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 2.52 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cott Corp.: Brewing Up More Divestiture Synergies Than Promised – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cott Announces Appointment of William “Jamie” Jamieson as Global Chief Information Officer – PRNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cott Announces the Sale of its Soft Drink Concentrate Production Business and RCI International Division to Refresco in an All-Cash Transaction – PRNewswire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cott to acquire Crystal Rock Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Announces Acquisition of Mountain Valley Spring Company – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Matls Inc by 165,000 shares to 886,500 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. COT’s profit will be $8.18M for 53.54 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.86% EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. STANBROOK STEVEN P also bought $199,395 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) shares. 51,405 shares were bought by Hinson Charles R., worth $764,701 on Tuesday, February 26.